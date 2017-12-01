Menu
Login
News

Inspired to find artistic opening in Pomona

INSPIRED: One of Pomona artist Kay Steels' African leopard paintings. Inset Kay Steels
INSPIRED: One of Pomona artist Kay Steels' African leopard paintings. Inset Kay Steels Contributed

POMONA artist Kay Steels is opening her own gallery with a sampling of her art work tomorrow between 10am-4pm.

Kaye's Gallery in Hill St will feature her water colours on women and children plus Venice waterways and African leopards plus many other subjects.

She said her painting is influenced by the Impressionists and creativity "has been my passion since I was a small child”.

"I create fresh vibrant images that capture the essence of my subjects from portraits and landscape to still life and abstracts,” Kay said..

"I believe colour‚ light and reflection of energies affects us in our daily lives.”

Also featured will be an exhibition by husband and gemmologist Paul Steels of his "beautiful” rocks, crystals and precious, faceted stones.

As well there will be an exhibition of jewellery by Kay.

All are welcome. Kay can be contacted on 54851413 or mobile 0487771481.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wallace House Arts and Crafts Annual Sale is on now

Wallace House Arts and Crafts Annual Sale is on now

Christmas bargains abound at annual sale

Boost for local fire brigades after Noosa training

Home owner Mike Hancock in the ruins of his house.

Training number surge after major fires

Abby Rose Bikinis splashes out in Noosa

Abby Rose Bikinis will open a boutique in Noosa Heads this weekend.

Swimwear label opens boutique in Noosa Heads

Councillor says parking time limit 'ad hoc' planning

NOOSA councillor speaks out against changes to Hastings St parking

Local Partners