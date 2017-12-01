Inspired to find artistic opening in Pomona

POMONA artist Kay Steels is opening her own gallery with a sampling of her art work tomorrow between 10am-4pm.

Kaye's Gallery in Hill St will feature her water colours on women and children plus Venice waterways and African leopards plus many other subjects.

She said her painting is influenced by the Impressionists and creativity "has been my passion since I was a small child”.

"I create fresh vibrant images that capture the essence of my subjects from portraits and landscape to still life and abstracts,” Kay said..

"I believe colour‚ light and reflection of energies affects us in our daily lives.”

Also featured will be an exhibition by husband and gemmologist Paul Steels of his "beautiful” rocks, crystals and precious, faceted stones.

As well there will be an exhibition of jewellery by Kay.

All are welcome. Kay can be contacted on 54851413 or mobile 0487771481.