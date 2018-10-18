Inspiring forms revealed for stunning Open House

JUST FAB: The Bark Design studio at Tinbeerwah is a feature the Sunshine Coast Open House tomorrow.

MULTI-award winning Sunshine Coast architectural firm Bark Design will showcase its Noosa Hinterland modernist steel and glass creative space during the second annual Sunshine Coast Open House, tomorrow between 10am and 3pm.

The Bark property will be among 30 historic and contemporary buildings participating in the region.

The free open-house event provides visitors with the rare opportunity to tour architecturally diverse, well- designed and historic buildings.

It forms part of the Open House Worldwide network and is an initiative of Noosa Council, Sunshine Coast Council and the Australian Institute of Architects' Sunshine Coast committee.

On the open day, the Bark team will conduct short, informal architectural talks every half-hour, along with short films and slide shows for people to view.

Architectural sketches and models will provide visitors with a unique insight into the architectural process.

Directed by architects Lindy Atkin and Stephen Guthrie, Bark Design recently collected two Queensland Architecture Awards for their regional community projects.

Bark Design's award- winning studio at 413 Sunrise Rd, Tinbeerwah was built to showcase their design approach and philosophies, while providing an inspiring place to work for the Bark team and its clients. The 17-year-old building's natural light and ventilation are a great example of Bark's sustainable, architectural philosophy.

"We are constantly seeking ways for our architecture and design to connect people to the landscape and environment, so creating that in our own workspace was critical,” Stephen said.

Lindy said: "We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our studio and sharing our passion for architecture, as well as the inside workings of an architectural firm.”

At the official launch of Sunshine Coast Open House, Cr Ingrid Jackson said Noosa's architectural style was exceptional.

Cr Jackson said as tourism grew to the powerful economic driver it was today, Noosa's architectural style had become cosmopolitan.

"Over the last 30 years in particular, it has developed a uniquely open and stylish form ideally suited to the environment,” she said.

"It has become an attraction in itself.”

Cr Jackson said people would have the opportunity to visit award-winning buildings including the new Peregian Beach Digital Hub, by Sparks Architects; Cooroy Library, by Brewster Hjorth Architects; Noosa Pengari Steiner School Hall, by WD Architects; and a house by Gabriel Poole.

Full details at www.sun shinecoastopenouse.com.au.