Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson and MP Noosa Sandy Bolton outside the Noosa Inspiration Centre and the Kabi Kabi painted water fountain.
Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art will tell Noosa’s creation story

Peter Gardiner
29th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
TIMES might be extra tough in tourism, but a stream of funds will see some colorful inspiration flow on to Hastings St to brighten up the local outlook.

As the COVID-19 lockdowns play havoc with local visitations, Tourism Noosa has been backed by the State Government to install artwork at the Noosa Inspiration Centre to celebrate Noosa’s indigenous history.

In shades of Expo 88 when technology wowed the crowds in Brisbane, the artwork features will feature a 6.5 x 3.5 metre wall mural that will become ‘alive’ with the help of augmented reality technology and visitors using a custom created app.

This will l showcase the dreamtime story of Noosa, the creation of Noosa and Kabi Kabi country.

“In the year of indigenous tourism, we are thrilled to receive this funding which was made possible by the Gambling Fund Grant through State Government,” said Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson.

“The Noosa Inspiration Centre was refurbished in late 2019 and features the free water station from the ‘O Initiative Water Fountain’ which was painted by local indigenous artist Bianca Beetson, designed to celebrate Noosa’s indigenous heritage via a Noosa essence water them. The new artwork which will be featured inside the centre will be designed by a young emerging Kabi Kabi artist to help build their profile while showcasing the history of the traditional owners of the Noosa region”.

MP for Noosa Sandy Bolton said the grant will provide Noosa a wonderful opportunity to continue showcasing our traditional heritage.

“This time in such a high profile location. I look forward to meeting both the artist, and the works,” Ms Bolton sid.

An announcement on the artist will be shortly announced.

The Noosa Inspiration Centre is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but is looking to bounce back with the help of its dedicated band of staff and volunteers.

