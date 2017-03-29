Inspiring young artists

YOUNG ARTIST: Four-year-old Chloe G will exhibit her artwork from Friday.

THEY might only be aged between two and five years, but the children of C&K Tewantin Child Care Centre are opening their second exhibition on Friday, in collaboration with Tinbeerwah-based artist Bar Graham.

The 44 children have been gearing up for the exhibition, A Child's Way of Seeing, since November.

Centre director Michelle Miller said it was the second year Bar had worked with the children.

"I approached a lot of different galleries and artists last year to see if we could introduce art into our program and Bar approached us and now she visits every week,” Ms Miller said.

"Art education is really important in development, it improves learning skills.

"Not all children are interested in the same things like maths or science.

"She (Bar) sets up an area where she her easel and the kids can come take part or watch.

"They love it, it's become part of their routine at first it was really exciting now it's just engrained.”

The children have had excursions to the Noosa Regional Gallery and the Cooroy Butter Factory and have participated in art workshops.

"We had our first exhibition in December, it went really well.

"We had craft classes for the community and we had lots of really great feedback from parents.

"It's something we are really trying to inspire here.

"It will definitely be something we do in future years.”

All the artwork is available for sale, with all proceeds going towards buying quality art materials for the children.

For more information search A Child's Way of Seeing on Facebook.

The exhibition will run until then end of April.