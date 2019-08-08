Instagram hiring ‘teen’ meme expert

Instagram is looking to strengthen its relationship with the complex world of memes, following a mass purge of accounts using the platform last month.

Instagram is seeking a "unicorn" meme expert to help it build partnerships in the lucrative and expanding world of social media moments, advertising a new position on their jobs site.

The app, which boasts a "global community" of over a billion users, posted a job description online for Instagram's Strategic Partner Manager, who will work with "emerging media publishers", according to CNET, the position is seeking a candidate who'll work with popular memers.

Creators of popular meme accounts are historically wary of Instagram, which has undertaken a series of mass purges of meme accounts, the most recent just last month.

At the end of July, Instagram deleted more than 142 accounts that primarily posted memes, for violating their terms and conditions.

A spokesperson for Instagram told The Atlantic, "These accounts were disabled following violations of our policies, including attempted abuse of our internal processes."

At least one of the memers disputed those claims, saying he'd never talked with anyone at Facebook or Instagram.

The member, a teenager, 15, had spent years accumulating likes and followers for his online business before Instagram disabled his account, which had over 1.2 million followers.

This wasn't the first mass purge from the social media giant, who undertook similar actions last Christmas. Following that mass deletion, memers started change.org petitions, and claimed the platform was engaging in censorship.

But Lila King, Instagram's head of news and publishing partnerships, has said moving forward, the company wants memes to become more deeply connected with the "teen accounts" on their platform.

"It will be so important for a person in this role to connect more deeply with the teen accounts and other accounts we're not aware of," she told Mashable Australia.

She said the ideal candidate would be "equally fluent in the language of memes and the business of digital publishing," referring to them as a "unicorn" type of hire.

Memes have become a valuable commodity on Instagram.

Memes are shared seven times more that non-meme content.

According to reporting by The Atlantic, meme publishers are flourishing on the platform. Their content is shared seven times more than "non-meme content".

The new role, for the "strategic partner manager" will be there to strengthen relationships with the publishers and Instagram, and "help them be successful on the platform".