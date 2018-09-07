Why this picture is causing outrage
AN Instagram model has caused outrage by posing topless next to a memorial dedicated to WWI heroes.
Indiana, real name is Lauren Henson, wears just shorts and trainers in the saucy social media snap.
The 31-year-old clutches her boobs in front of a stone tablet bearing the names of fallen soldiers in a London church.
Her latest snap has more than 700 likes on Instagram, but she has also been criticised for disrespecting their legacy.
Those names behind me, those boys died fighting for our freedom. I live in the free world they created and here I am, embracing my body and being free. Take me back 100 years, stand me in front of those soldiers, what would they think? What would they say? What would they do? I think I look good in front of that wall. I haven’t done it to upset anyone and I don’t think it’s a particularly offensive image, in fact anyone who checks my social platforms will have seen it before... Of course I’m not trying to disrespect the fallen. If I’ve offended anyone then it was not my intention.
One wrote: "It just shows you have no respect for the people who gave their lives for this country."
"It's a shame you had to do it in front of a memorial to the people who died trying to protect this country. It shows zero class and respect."
Another said: "Not sure back drop is appropriate - sorry."
Indiana, an aspiring pop star from Loughborough, defended her actions.
She said: "Pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of sideboob."
She later explained in a lengthy Instagram post that she was embracing the freedom "those boys died fighting for".
