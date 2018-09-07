Menu
Login
Picture causes outrage. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
Picture causes outrage. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
Offbeat

Why this picture is causing outrage

by Ally Foster
7th Sep 2018 9:06 AM

AN Instagram model has caused outrage by posing topless next to a memorial dedicated to WWI heroes.

Indiana, real name is Lauren Henson, wears just shorts and trainers in the saucy social media snap.

The 31-year-old clutches her boobs in front of a stone tablet bearing the names of fallen soldiers in a London church.

Her latest snap has more than 700 likes on Instagram, but she has also been criticised for disrespecting their legacy.

One wrote: "It just shows you have no respect for the people who gave their lives for this country."

"It's a shame you had to do it in front of a memorial to the people who died trying to protect this country. It shows zero class and respect."

Another said: "Not sure back drop is appropriate - sorry."

Indiana, an aspiring pop star from Loughborough, defended her actions.

She said: "Pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of sideboob."

She later explained in a lengthy Instagram post that she was embracing the freedom "those boys died fighting for".

People called the picture “disrespectful”. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
People called the picture “disrespectful”. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
She took a number of shots posing in front of the memorial. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
She took a number of shots posing in front of the memorial. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram

-Read more.

editors picks first world war instagram lauren henson model

Top Stories

    Council seeking pokie crackdown

    Council seeking pokie crackdown

    News Noosa looks to put brakes on gaming machines with help from other councils

    • 7th Sep 2018 9:05 AM
    Bagging waste a shirty winner

    Bagging waste a shirty winner

    News Tewantin's recycling in the bag

    • 7th Sep 2018 8:43 AM
    Time for a pinball blast from the past in Noosa

    Time for a pinball blast from the past in Noosa

    News Pinball wizards set to face off

    • 7th Sep 2018 8:37 AM
    Rating redress for 'fairness' for aged care residents

    Rating redress for 'fairness' for aged care residents

    News Noosa looking to lift aged facility rates in line with residential

    • 7th Sep 2018 8:35 AM

    Local Partners