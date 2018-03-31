Tributes flow for slain bikie

MICHAEL Davey's mates and family are posting emotional tributes to the slain bikie who was brutally gunned down two years ago.

The Rebels motorcycle club member known as "Ruthless" and the "Prince of Penrith" died aged 30 after he was shot multiple times outside a Kingswood home on this day in 2016.

Picture: Instagram

Davey's mates posted pictures on Instagram today which show the tattooed Sydneysider posing in bars with friends, wearing Rebels patches and jewellery, and working out at the gym. One friend also posted a picture of themselves at the slain bikie's grave.

"2 years today we lost a true soldier, my best mate, my brother!" one of his friends posted along with a collection of pictures on Instagram. "I love and miss you every day."

Picture: Instagram

Before his death, Davey took to Instagram himself and posted a chilling message which seemed to predict his downfall.

"I came into this world kick'n n scream'n while covered in some1 else's blood n I'm not afraid of leavin the same way," he wrote.

Davey, who had a young son, was shot in a driveway more than a 100m from where he was living with his girlfriend Sky.

Picture: Instagram

Moments before his killing, The Daily Telegraph reports that Davey received a phone call from a "friend" prompting him to go outside before he was shot.

The bikie was jailed for manslaughter over the brutal bashing of a teenager in Emu Plains in 2002.

Aged just 17 at the time, Davey was convicted along with three others in 2005 and was released in October, 2006.

Davey's killer has never been caught and a spokesman for NSW police told news.com.au today that inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram