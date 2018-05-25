Menu
NICA volunteers are regularly out on the water along with other community helpers to clean up the river and estuary. Contributed
Integrated catchment association forced into caretaker mode

by Peter Gardiner
25th May 2018 5:34 AM

ONE on Noosa's leading conservation groups is limiting itself to its routine community volunteer activities while working to re-establish itself after advice that it had strayed from its constitutional set up.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association chair Peter Hunnam in the latest NICA newsletter informs members that "the management committee has been advised to follow a careful and robust process to re-form a legitimate association".

NICA is a peak group which runs the river rangers program on Noosa River and has oversight of local BushCare groups and this year announced it would be focussing on its "core objectives" after a 2017 organisational review.

"This newsletter is to inform you of recent advice received that, before initiating new activities or taking on new commitments, it is necessary to re-form the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association in line with the organisation's constitution," Mr Hunnam.

"For the past several years, there has been a marked departure from this constitution, in relation to the organisation's membership, meetings, management committee election and general processes."

Mr Hunnam said the organisation had changed "but no changes have been made to its formal operating rules".

To rectify the situation the association of sectoral groups interested in Noosa river and catchment management must first be re-convened. The aim is to now liaise with "catchment groups", recreational and commercial users, community and government agencies to hold an AGM at the end the 2017-18 financial year.

Mr Hunnam said until that happens NICA would be running in caretaker mode.

　"For this interim period, NICA will continue to run the office, routine communications and local community activities".

Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

