‘Interesting’ house to join Coast’s elite street

A perceived shift in Sunshine Beach turning from a holiday destination to the home of more permanent residents has sparked a local to create one of the most “interesting” houses on the Coast.

James Robertson has lived in Sunshine Beach for four years. He believes he understood what buyers were looking for thanks to his “local knowledge”.

The mystery man behind Coast’s most expensive home

What you didn’t know about the $18m house in the sand

“I put my ear to the ground in regards to what is happening in Sunshine Beach,” he said.

“There seems to be a shift in the people coming here – a shift from the holiday destination to permanent residency.”

Mr Robertson has become the latest person to design an architecturally innovative and interesting house on Seaview Tce – the coastal street of the rich and famous.

After purchasing the 47 Seaview Tce property for $1.85 million in February 2019, the previous house was demolished to make way for the exciting new home.

The unique design, by local architect Matthew Noffke, boasts a suspended swimming pool on the top level which cars drive under to get into the garage.

“It’ll be one of the most interesting houses in Sunshine Beach,” Mr Robertson said.

“It could quite possibly be one of the few houses that maintains itself if there is a blackout in electricity.”

The richest Sunshine Coast suburbs revealed

On its completion, which Mr Robertson assumes will be in 10 to 12 months, he plans to put the house straight on the market.

From former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to Today Show host Karl Stefanovic, Sunshine Beach’s Seaview Tce has quickly become home to some of Australia’s most influential.

But as Mr Robertson was concerned, he wouldn’t be sending out the dinner invitations anytime soon.

“I haven’t met any of them. I’m not quite in the flash end,” he said.

“It’s a place that is getting a lot of attention. My parents send me clippings from The Age.”