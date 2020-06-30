Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

by Kay Dibben
30th Jun 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN who was charged with serious assault, after he allegedly spat on a nurse at a fever clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, has appeared in court.

The case against Law Yu, 52, who is from Burma, was adjourned until July 21, so he could appear with a Burmese interpreter.

Yu is charged with assaulting Hannah May Cumming, a public officer, by spitting bodily fluid at her, while she was performing a function of her office, on April 8.

Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, if proven.

The court was told Yu, of Bowen Hills, who is unemployed, spoke limited English.

Outside Brisbane Magistrates Court, Yu said he was sorry for spitting.

The alleged assault is among a series of incidents involving Queensland nurses and other health workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some have been yelled at, threatened and refused service in shops when they have been wearing their uniforms outside of hospitals.

Originally published as Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

More Stories

coronavirus court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        premium_icon University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        News CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the end of 2020. But that seems to have done little to deter enrolments.

        BUY & DESTROY: Luxury Noosa homes to be demolished

        premium_icon BUY & DESTROY: Luxury Noosa homes to be demolished

        News The new owner of a $6.7 million Noosa property has big dreams for their recent...

        Ocean focused volunteer organisation winds up

        premium_icon Ocean focused volunteer organisation winds up

        News ‘OLSA’s success, and ongoing viability, was predicated on having a permanent venue...

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus