INTERVIEW: How former gangster survived a bullet to the head

‘I didn’t know I was hit until I felt warm liquid on the back of my neck.’ Vu Pham spent 19 years behind bars.

FORMER gangster Vu Pham dodged death the day he was shot in the head by rival gang members.

After 19 years in prison, he now travels the country sharing his story and helping others not make the same mistakes he did.

He is speaking at the Millwell Community Centre in Maroochydore on February 7 and 8 at 7pm.

Matt Collins: Are you a coffee man, Vu?

Vu Pham: I love it. Especially a Vietnamese iced coffee in the morning.

MC: What's in a Vietnamese iced coffee?

VP: It's a really strong coffee loaded with condensed milk and ice.

MC: It sounds like a meal.

VP: I tell you mate, it will get you buzzing through the day.

MC: Tell me about your school days. Were you a good student?

VP: I was a pleasant student. I wouldn't say I was good. I wasn't a very academic student.

MC: Your family came to Australia from Vietnam as refugees. You were born in Australia. Was English spoken at home?

VP: Absolutely not. Growing up I was the interpreter for my parents. Every time we had one of those parent and teacher meetings I would have to be there to interpret.

And I don't think I was a very good interpreter either. I think it was more my way than anything else.

MC: I'm sure you told your parents how good of a student you were.

VP: Exactly.

MC: Your parents split when you were young. How did that affect you growing up?

VP: It was dramatic. After my father left it meant we had no discipline and no one telling us right from wrong.

MC: Do you remember much about that time? Do you know why they couldn't stay together?

VP: My father cheated on my mother. He went and got himself a younger woman and just up and left.

MC: That must have been tough on your mother?

VP: She struggled. She had to raise three boys on her own. She wasn't very physically healthy and her English wasn't very good.

MC: When did you start getting involved in crime and in gangs?

VP: I was 12 when I got started. Growing up in Cabramatta, it was gang infested and drug infested. You didn't have to look far for trouble. There was a heroin epidemic at that time.

MC: What was the appeal?

VP: The camaraderie. Belonging to something, being part of a family.

MC: Tell me about the first time you got caught.

VP: I got caught at the age of 15 for kidnapping. I had a guy in the boot of a car.

MC: Why did you kidnap that person?

VP: Let's just say the plans weren't very good for him.

MC: Are you suggesting you were going to kill him?

VP: Yeah, pretty much.

MC: You spent 19 consecutive birthdays behind bars. What's your opinion of prison?

VP: It broadened my network of criminal activity. Best way to explain it is earning a PhD in crime.

MC: You're one of the very few people who has been shot and lived to tell the tale.

VP: I was shot in the head. I was coming back to the club after a night out and rival gang members shot me up. Lucky the bullet ricocheted of the side of the door and lucky I have a hard head that I survived. I didn't know I was hit until I felt warm liquid on the back of my neck.