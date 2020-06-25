INTERVIEW: The Chats have ‘the luckiest story ever’

‘It’s crazy to think that these people, who speak another language, listen to us and enjoy us.’ Eamon Sandwith from the Chats.

WITH songs like Smoko, Pub Feed and Mum stole my darts, Sunshine Coast band The Chats have very quickly gained worldwide acclaim.

And now they are coming back to play where it all began.

Bass guitarist and lead singer Eamon Sandwith had an exclusive chat with journalist Matt Collins in the lead up to their much-anticipated performance at the Airwaves Festival held at the Nambour Showgrounds in July.

You seem like a pretty laid-back character. Do you get nervous before a show?

No, I don’t get much stage fright.

SUPERSTARS: Coast band The Chats caught up with rock royalty Alex Turner, Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in LA.

The band has done so much in such a short amount of time. What was the goal when you first started?

We started the band as a high school assignment. Then we started playing parties at high school for a case of beer, we thought that’s as far as we’d go. We just did it because we wanted to get drunk. We never expected it to go anywhere. We never thought we’d play at a proper venue or anything. So to see what has happened is really crazy.

When did you know you had become more than just a band that would play for a carton of beer?

Probably when Smoko started doing the run on the internet. We thought maybe there could be a bit of coin in this.

Coast band The Chats band members Josh Price, Matt Boggis and Eamon Sandwith.

You have recently brought out an album, High Risk Behaviour.

Yeah, we released it on our own label, Bargain Bin Records.

Have you experienced any of the ‘businessy’ side of music that you didn’t like?

Not personally, but I have heard a lot of horror stories of bad agents and dodgy managers. We have been pretty lucky to have a pretty good crew behind.

The three of you all met in High School. If not music, what was your goal after school?

I didn’t really have any goals. I’ve never had any career aspirations, I didn’t really want to do anything. I was working at Coles and to tell you the truth, I’d probably still be there right now if we weren’t doing the band stuff. Pretty stoked we managed to get into this, it’s probably the luckiest story ever.

Do you ever pinch yourself with the success you have had?

All the time, especially overseas. I think, how did you guys even hear of us. It’s crazy to think that these people, who speak another language, listen to us and enjoy us. It’s mind boggling to me. There’s always been that fascination with Aussies overseas, we are kind of exotic in a way. You don’t really think of it, but then you go overseas and people kind of treat you a bit funny when you say you’re Aussie.

With songs like Smoko and Mum stole my darts, how does your music transfer to other countries?

I think they love it. People say can you please let me know what this means?

A lot of it you can’t Google it. It’s really funny, they’ll say, ‘oh I thought it meant this or that.’

Eamon, you are a Broncos’ fan, you wear their jersey in some of the film clips. What’s happening with your team this season?

Unfortunately, they aren’t having a great season. I think they need me as their coach. I’d get them to dig in.

Let’s talk about your haircut. What does your mum think about it?

She likes it, she even helps me with it.

Do you go to a hairdresser?

No, I usually do the front bit by myself and my Mum or my girlfriend helps with the rest.

The Chats are playing the Airwaves Festival in July at the Nambour Showgrounds. I’m sure it’ll be a new experience playing to a bunch of cars?

Yeah, there won’t be any mosh pit that’s for sure. I reckon it’ll be fun, I always liked drive ins as a kid.

The Chats are playing the Airwaves Festival in July at the Nambour Showgrounds.