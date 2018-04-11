Uber Bikes could soon hit Australian roads

UBER users in San Francisco are now able to choose two wheels instead of four. Which is great news for the environment and the fresh air inclined.

The ride-sharing service has acquired JUMP, a bike-share start-up based in New York. The platform is offering an Uber Bike option for a base fare of $2 for 30 minutes.

Tests have been underway in San Francisco since January, and the pilot is off to a strong start.

According to Wired, investors have been "hot on bike-sharing" ever since Chinese bike-share companies boomed.

Although JUMP is 7 years younger than Uber, it has run bike-shares successfully on both coasts of the US and internationally. It offers both non-electric and electric dockless bikes.

Less than a week ago, TechCrunch reported that JUMP was choosing between a $129 million offer from Uber and a new venture investment.

Reports tip the final price as close to $259 million. Clearly Uber's deal was too good to pass up.

JUMP is not the only beneficiary in the agreement. In the acquisition, Uber has gained JUMP's innovative electric bike design. Additionally, the ride-sharing company will finally be able to expand into a true multimodal service, allowing them to cater to a wider customer base.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're committed to bringing together multiple modes of transportation within the Uber app - so that you can choose the fastest or most affordable way to get where you're going, whether that's in an Uber, on a bike, on the subway, or more."

So what does this mean for Australia?

Uber Australia spokesperson Megan Smith told news.com.au that the recent launch of uberPOOL is a step towards a multimodal service on our shores.

Since the Uber-JUMP pilot has been successful in San Francisco, there have been rumours that Uber Bike will be going global.