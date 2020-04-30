Investigation into reports group of 20 swarmed on Anzac Day

Images of people fishing on Anzac Day at the Kakadu Beach protected bird sanctuary on Bribie Island. Photo supplied.

Moreton Bay Regional Council is investigating reports a group of people were fishing in a protected bird habitat at the weekend after locals were abused for asking them to leave.

Residents have reported to council that between 4pm and 6pm on April 25 up to 19 people and a dog allegedly "illegally intruded the bird sanctuary at Kakadu Beach on Bribie Island".

"Local residents spoke with them and were ignored," a Bribie Island resident, who did not wish to be named, said.

"These people were sitting right in front of the signs that said No Access. They were fishing and walking along ... it is a bird sanctuary and they just didn't care."

The resident said all the signs were very clear.

Migratory shorebird signs at Kakadu Beach, Bribie Island



The resident said the issue was a growing concern for community who were passionate about protecting the important sanctuary.

"We have made complaints in the past but nothing has happened," the resident said.

"This time we have photos and all the information for council."

The resident said there were at least two formal complaints lodged with council following the weekend's incident where the alleged offenders also allegedly told residents to "f**k off".

"We have to take care of the birds and the sanctuary," the resident said.

"This is just 200m. Bribie has hundreds of metres of beaches why can't they just go further down the road."

Division 1 Councillor Brooke Savige confirmed council was investigating the incident at the weekend.

Councillor Brooke Savige. Photo supplied.

"It (Kakadu Beach) is a conservation area and we need to respect that," Cr Savige said.

"I am incredibly disappointed people would do this. The area is fenced off and there is significant signage so there is no excuse."

"There are plenty of other areas for people to be."

Cr Savige said if residents saw people illegally in the bird sanctuary they should call the council after hours number.

"Our local officers will be increasing patrols in the area, including this weekend," she said.

Curlew sandpipers are one of the globally endangered shorebirds that have been reported on the island. Picture Mary-Ann Van Trigt

Bribie Island Environmental Protection Association President Diane Oxenford said BIEPA had received many "communications from concerned Bribie Island residents about the

general disrespect for Bribie Island's fauna and flora".

Ms Oxenford said the behaviour by recreational fishers in an "internationally protected refuge for shorebirds" was distressing.

"These reports are not uncommon," she said.

"It continues to be disconcerting for concerned Bribie Islanders to witness this

encroachment on such a small area set aside for roosting shorebirds and it is difficult for concerned citizens to comprehend the lack of respect by an uncaring public."

"The signage is clear, that this ~500 metre area is protected for shorebirds."

