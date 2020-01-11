Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have launched an investigation into Mt Isa man Aaron Nelson’s death.
Police have launched an investigation into Mt Isa man Aaron Nelson’s death.
Crime

Investigation launched into mysterious death

by Patrick Billings
11th Jan 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POTENTIAL murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man at Mount Isa.

Aaron Nelson died at a gathering on Stanley Street on January 6.

Initial investigations suggested the 35-year-old death was non-suspicious.

However, new information has come to light revealing suspicious circumstances leading up to his death.

Police said Mr Nelson attended the gathering just before midnight.

He then laid down to rest but later died.

Police have set up an Investigation Centre at Mount Isa Police Station as they piece together the events that led to his death.

Anyone who has information or has interacted with Aaron since around December 23 last year, is urged to contact investigators.

More Stories

Show More
death investigation mt isa mysterious death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        premium_icon Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        Council News A Sunshine Coast business owner says he will lose his livelihood after a lengthy dispute with the council that will put multiple workers out of a job.

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        Breaking An area of inaccessible burnt bushland is 'smouldering' this afternoon at Peregian...

        Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        premium_icon Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        News Maritime Safety Queensland intercepted more than 150 vessels and youth...

        Funding shortage to force ‘vital’ road trauma service closure

        premium_icon Funding shortage to force ‘vital’ road trauma service...

        News A local organisation providing statewide support to those impacted by road trauma...