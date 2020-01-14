Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

        premium_icon Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

        News “I just felt I wanted to help,” said Chloe Nichol about her bushfire fundraising efforts.

        Australia Day headliner’s ‘awkward’ request

        premium_icon Australia Day headliner’s ‘awkward’ request

        News You would think being a successful recording artist would be all glitz and glamour...

        Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

        premium_icon Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

        Lifestyle Raiders superstar Jack Wighton bags an impressive haul

        ‘Artastic’ sale a bargain chance to brighten your home

        ‘Artastic’ sale a bargain chance to brighten your home

        News Dubbed the ‘art bargain experience of the year’ lovers of art will not want to miss...