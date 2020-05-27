Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cooroy Memorial Hall - is receiving a financial boost to help with our coronavirus recovery.
Cooroy Memorial Hall - is receiving a financial boost to help with our coronavirus recovery.
News

Investing in our coronavirus recovery

Peter Gardiner
27th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST hours after joining Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart to announce the start of works to replace the 30-year-old Orealla Bridge at Sunrise Beach with a $3.8 million structure designed to last 100 years, Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien was in Cooroy announcing a $65,000 cash injection to the town.

The Veteran and Community Grant is for new furniture for the restored Cooroy Memorial Hall.

“These projects are supporting new economic and social opportunities in Wide Bay and it’s always good to work cooperatively with councils and community groups to deliver on local priorities,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Wide Bay’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“Many small business operators rely on tourism for their own livelihoods and to employ local people.”

Mr O’brien said organisations like the Cooroy Memorial Hall play a vital role in supporting local veterans and their families.

“This funding for new tables and chairs means they can provide a comfortable setting for events,” Mr O’Brien said.

“There are more than 3417 veterans and their families living in Wide Bay, and ex-service member clubs and programs help them to access services and be socially active.

“Congratulations to the Cooroy Memorial Hall for this successful application and thank you for the ongoing support that you offer to the veteran community,” he said.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-in movie to ‘pop up’ at Eumundi Showgrounds

        premium_icon Drive-in movie to ‘pop up’ at Eumundi Showgrounds

        News BYO popcorn: First event will be limited to 80 cars spaced two metres apart for social distancing.

        Taking refuge in online funding lifeline

        premium_icon Taking refuge in online funding lifeline

        News The old days of pressing the flesh in public by the Sunshine Coast Refugee Action...

        Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8m road fix

        premium_icon Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8m road fix

        News The new bridge works are being jointly funded by the Australian Government and...

        Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        premium_icon Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        News Judgement handed down after Sekisui development battle