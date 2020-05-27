Investing in our coronavirus recovery

Cooroy Memorial Hall - is receiving a financial boost to help with our coronavirus recovery.

JUST hours after joining Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart to announce the start of works to replace the 30-year-old Orealla Bridge at Sunrise Beach with a $3.8 million structure designed to last 100 years, Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien was in Cooroy announcing a $65,000 cash injection to the town.

The Veteran and Community Grant is for new furniture for the restored Cooroy Memorial Hall.

“These projects are supporting new economic and social opportunities in Wide Bay and it’s always good to work cooperatively with councils and community groups to deliver on local priorities,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Wide Bay’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“Many small business operators rely on tourism for their own livelihoods and to employ local people.”

Mr O’brien said organisations like the Cooroy Memorial Hall play a vital role in supporting local veterans and their families.

“This funding for new tables and chairs means they can provide a comfortable setting for events,” Mr O’Brien said.

“There are more than 3417 veterans and their families living in Wide Bay, and ex-service member clubs and programs help them to access services and be socially active.

“Congratulations to the Cooroy Memorial Hall for this successful application and thank you for the ongoing support that you offer to the veteran community,” he said.