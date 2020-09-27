Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AN Ipswich man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.
AN Ipswich man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.
News

Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.

Queensland Police report the 30-year-old driver was travelling northbound in Goomeri about 1.35pm, Saturday, when his SUV left the road and collided with a tree.

It is reported the man, with whom three children were travelling, died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said one of the passengers, a girl of primary school age, was treated for abdominal and pelvic injuries and was in a serious condition.

She and two preschool-aged girls were airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital.

The two younger passengers were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

editors picks fatal crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Premium Content Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Food & Entertainment The St Kilda Saints have taken a moment out of their gruelling training schedule to share their top 10 Noosa cafes. SEE THE LIST

        Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        Premium Content Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        News A drug user has been told he’s running out of chances after he ditched his...

        Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Premium Content Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Sport Sunshine Coast Stadium will next week host some of the best young touch footballers...

        The shocking number of kids left in cars revealed

        Premium Content The shocking number of kids left in cars revealed

        Health An alarming number of Sunshine Coast parents are leaving their children locked in...