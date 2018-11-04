Menu
Login
News

Ipswich residents find thousands in $5 notes in backyards

Emma Clarke
by
4th Nov 2018 9:35 AM

THOUSANDS of dollars in $5 notes has fallen from the sky across the city after a radio DJ claimed he dropped $10,000 during a skydive.

Stav from Hit105's breakfast show jumped from a plane over Brisbane on Saturday, laden with cash, which he dropped during his descent, according to reports.

A woman was mowing her yard at Silkstone at about 2.30pm on Saturday when she found two of the notes.

Unfortunately a third $5 note had already fallen victim to her lawnmower.

"So, mowing the yard does pay off," she said in a social media post.

A woman found some notes in her backyard at Silkstone.
A woman found some notes in her backyard at Silkstone. Contributed

Stav Davidson said there was a phone number on the notes which those who found them could call.

"They gave me $10,000 in $5 notes and as I flew down from the sky I distributed it across the skies of Brisbane," Stav Davidson said.

"And over the course of time if you find a note, they have a number on them and you can tell us where you found it."

The stunt may have been considered generous for those lucky enough to have found a note or two, but some people are questioning whether it should be considered littering.

The radio station was quick to respond, saying "currency isn't considered litter".

found cash free money skydiving stav davidson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Noosa uni students bringing life to a key water event

    Noosa uni students bringing life to a key water event

    News Noosa know-how helps raise funds for causes

    • 4th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Global push earns award for Sunshine Beach High

    Global push earns award for Sunshine Beach High

    News Coastal Noosa high school on a high after major award

    Big international win for students

    Big international win for students

    News Imaginative skills help students bring home top award

    Tri-ers, foodies to buy $1 trees

    Tri-ers, foodies to buy $1 trees

    News Leave a dollar behind for the environment

    Local Partners