Ipswich upset as filly shows true potential

ROTHSHADOW collected her maiden win in an upset today at Ipswich.

The $21 chance was well off the market but found her form to claim the 1100m QTIS three-year-old maiden plate.

Picture: Claire Power

Trained by Gary Doughty on the Gold Coast, the filly had a few trials before the debut start.

Rothshadow showed she has potential on the turf despite taking a step backwards on jumping.

Doughty said she was flat around the 300m mark but knowing her fitness levels was confident she would come home strong.

Picture: Claire Power

Double success

BOBBY El-Issa picked up a ride on debutant Palaisipan for trainer Chris Munce to win the second QTIS three-year-old 1100m scheduled for the day.

The filly was immature in running but El-Issa was keen to pass on his thoughts to her small group of owners regarding her potential.

By the coveted stallion So You Think who was a dual Cox Plate winner under the late Bart Cummings, the filly has kicked off her career in fine form.

El-Issa went onto claim a double after a strong run on favourite Fast Train in the Class 3 Handicap over 1700m.

Picture: Claire Power

Run of the day

IPSWICH trainer Brian Costello had his runner Orsetto set for today perfectly with a well-timed finish claiming the event in a tight finish.

As jockey Michael Cahill accurately declared: "You had him spot on" when returning to the winners bay.

Season for rain

IPSWICH, like much of the state, has battled with the wet weather hampering meetings.

In the past three weeks, the track has received over 415mm of rain and in the best interest of participants a number of meetings were postponed.

Although it was disruptive, the rain was very much welcomed as we come into the cooler weather and our showstopper event, the Ipswich Cup the track will appreciate the boost.

Free family events

WITH the Ipswich Cup being an event for the 18 plus market, the Ipswich Turf Club is thrilled to offer two family-friendly events in the coming months.

The club's traditional CFMEU Labour Day race day is back on Monday, May 3.

Free entry, rides and entertainment makes it a key event on many local family's calendars.

The turf club has also introduced the Channel 7 Family Race Day on Sunday, June 6, which is part of the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.

It's a perfect way to enjoy Sunday while the kids are entertained with the animal farm, reptile display, horse racing and a Kids Fashions on the Field event.

The Barn Family Restaurant will also be open on both days and families are encouraged to book ahead so they avoid missing out. Call 0418 883 210 or visit www.ieec.com.au to make a reservation.

Ipswich Cup tickets

ONLINE ticketing for the Ipswich Cup has opened and has been moving along well. More tickets have been sold than ever before at this time of year.

If you are planning to purchase tickets, it is strongly recommend you jump online and get in early.

Next meetings at Bundamba

IPSWICH racing continues this week on Friday, followed by Wednesday, April 21, then Monday, May 3, for the CFMEU Labour Day races and Saturday, May 8.