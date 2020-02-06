Irish gun opts against AFL career

Dublin, Ireland – 11 August 2019; Cathal McShane of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland – 11 August 2019; Cathal McShane of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Gaelic footballer Cathal McShane has opted against pursuing an AFL career to remain in Ireland.

The topscorer in last season's All-Ireland Championship had trained with the Adelaide Crows for 10 days in January and was weighing up the opportunity to join the club.

Crows list manager Justin Reid said McShane determined it was in his best interests to remain in Ireland.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"It's a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport," he said.

Cathal McShane has opted against an AFL career. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images.

"Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the best in his endeavours both on and off the field."

Meanwhile, Wayne Milera, who signed a five-year contract extension earlier on Thursday, said McShane was impressive but understands his decision.

"He was here for 10 days, he's a good fella," he said.

"It was a big move to come over, and it's a massive decision to come over and try something you don't know at all.

"He was quick, but coming and learning to kick the footy isn't an easy thing to do."