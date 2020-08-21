Ironman legend dives into coaching juniors

Ironman Hall of Fame athlete Belinda Granger coaches the next crop of superstars at Noosa Aquatic Centre.

Her name is proudly etched into the Ironman Hall of Fame but coaching the next crop of superstars was never part of her plan. Until now.

Former Ironman and Noosa resident Belinda Granger has been coaching the junior swim squad at the Noosa Aquatic Centre for the past six weeks.

Ironman Hall of Fame athlete Belinda Granger has taken a role coaching juniors at Noosa Aquatic Centre.

The position was offered to her after COVID-19 lockdowns put a halt to her work as a professional liaison for triathlon events worldwide.

“At first I thought, I’ve got the time and I could do with the pocket money,” she said.

“But I had no idea how much I would get back from it.

“I think I get more out of it than they do.”

Triathlete Belinda Granger at her favourite place, Sunshine Beach. Picture: Robyne Cuerel

The former physical education teacher trains the 10 to 14-year-olds two times a week, but her true guidance comes from outside the pool.

“I try to teach them to have confidence and be proud of themselves,” Granger said.

“You can see some of them are lacking a little bit of confidence – they are almost scared of failure.

“I try to get them to realise they are a lot better than they give themselves credit.

“They can take that to other facets of their life.”

A perk of the job has been working alongside her mentor as a teenager, former coach John Rodgers.

Rodgers, 80, is a legend in the coaching circles, having worked with many Olympic champions including Kareena Lee and Nick Sloman.

“As the sun goes down in the afternoon and I look over and see JR (Rodgers), I can’t help but smile,” Granger said.

Her stellar career started out as a way to lose some weight during her university years.

It included the 2005 Challenge Roth title and five consecutive top-10 finishes at the Hawaiian Ironman.

The passion and commitment she has for the kids is strong.

“If you had asked me six weeks ago, do I see a career in coaching? I would have said ‘no’,” she said.

“But even if I go back to travelling overseas next year, I am going to try and keep coaching.

“The kids have made a commitment to me, I feel I need to make a commitment back to the kids.

“They have definitely made an impression.”