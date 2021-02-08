‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

Family and friends will celebrate the life of Rhys Yore at St Brendan’s College Chapel on Monday.

The family and friends of teenager Rhys Yore will celebrate his life "in the style that he lived".

The 16-year-old will be farewelled at a service at St Brendan's College Chapel at 11am on Monday.

Those attending are asked to dress in bright clothes, t-shirts, boardshorts and thongs.

A Year 11 student at the college, Rhys was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Yeppoon on January 20.

The funeral notice said Rhys was a treasured son, beloved brother and adored grandson, and an "irreplaceable mate to so many".

In a statement issued after the tragedy, St Brendan's principal Robert Corboy said Rhys was well respected among the college family and his loss was being felt deeply.

A talented sportsman who enjoyed surfing, motorbike riding and rugby league, he was known for his sense of humour and easy-going nature.