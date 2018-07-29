Irwin ship arrival an 'historic' event

FLOAT ON: M/Y Steve Irwin will arrive in Noosa's Laguna Bay on Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

EXTRA-curricular activities surrounding next Tuesday's visit of the M/Y Steve Irwin to Laguna Bay are coming together.

The 59m ship's visit is a stop on its way north to campaign against the Carmichael Adani mine and coal loading at Abbot Point.

She will sail into Laguna Bay, escorted in by a flotilla with the Noosa Coast Guard, private boats, surf riders and kayaks, mooring in the bay outside the shark nets at 9.30am.

The crew will travel across to Main Beach to join festivities and meet locals from 11.30am.

A Q&A public forum - Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine and Why It Must Be Stopped - will be held at Pepper's Noosa Resort in the The Rainforest Room from 6.30pm, with tickets at $5 available at Eventbrite.

"This is a unique opportunity to be a part of history, and may be the only time you will see the iconic M/Y Steve Irwin in Noosa Main Beach,” Stop Adani Sunshine Coast spokesman Jonathan Sligh said.