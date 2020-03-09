Is a permanent office a thing of the past in 2020?

Noosa Boardroom has co-working spaces and serviced offices, with meeting room and boardroom facilities.

ADVANCES in technology have enabled businesses to offer flexibility for workers who can, with laptop and an internet connection at hand, work from anywhere in the world.

Employees can be working from home one day, sitting at a cafe by the beach the next and in a shared co-working space on day three.

In the past few years there has been an explosion of co-working spaces opening in the region.

One of the first was Noosa Boardroom, adjacent to the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre, which opened back in 2006 with serviced offices.

Noosa Boardroom founder Steve Lawrence said since opening, he had learned his services “have to be adaptable” and he expanded to include coworking spaces in 2013.

“It was the first coworking space in regional Australia at that time,” Mr Lawrence said.

He said feedback from clients indicated they all appreciated the lifestyle benefits that flexible work spaces provide.

“They’re not spending one and a half to two hours in the car travelling which gives them more time at home to spend with the kids, making lunches of a morning etc.

“They say they’re fresh when they get to work and are more productive.”

Mr Lawrence said people also reported there were fewer distractions than in a permanent office environment.

“Even though there are other people around, you’re not working on the same projects and you just tend to put your head down and get your work done.”

He said clientele generally falls into three categories: start-ups, self-employed and offsite corporates.

“For start-ups it’s a short-term solution until they know if their business is going to work and it allows them to get out of it more easily if it doesn’t work because they don’t have to get out of a lease.

“Those who are self-employed often find there are too many distractions at home and they like the benefits of having an office to come into.

“The Queensland Government trialled allowing their staff to work offsite in about 2014, which was just after we opened the coworking spaces, and it was mainly middle management,.” Mr Lawrence said.

“The main benefits were around travel time.

“They weren’t spending hours driving to Caboolture or north Brisbane. They were working close to home and it was taking cars off the road.

“For around $100 a month you can have your own office space and be among other workers.”

