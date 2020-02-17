Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
Offbeat

‘Is he naked?’: Swimmer shocks onlookers

17th Feb 2020 7:56 AM

An apparently naked man went for a skinny dip in the Yarra River in the heart of Melbourne's CBD yesterday, baffling onlookers.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon on the Yarra close to Flinders St station and Federation Square, some of the busiest areas in the centre of Melbourne.

The man is said to have jumped off the Princes Bridge, which is usually heaving with pedestrians and trams.

 

Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.
Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.

A video, filmed by patrons at the nearby Riverland bar and broadcast by Channel 7, shows the man performing a number of stokes after plunging into the murky water.

Onlookers can be heard to gasp as the skinny dipper takes to the water.

"Is he naked? Has he got any clothes on?" one man can be heard on the video saying.

"He's got to be blind," said another.

Channel 7 reported that the police were called to Prince Bridge at 4.15pm and found a man in his 40s from Torquay. He was charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful and obscene exposure.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks melbourne naked swimmer yarra river

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top OP student’s surprising advice

        premium_icon Top OP student’s surprising advice

        Education One of the state’s highest-achieving students has passed on his advice to those now entering Year 12. And it might not be what you think. FULL OP RESULTS

        Koala mapping ‘madness’ threatens their survival

        premium_icon Koala mapping ‘madness’ threatens their survival

        News Noosa Council wants koala maps redrawn by state and a bigger say in food tree...

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News From surfing festivals to art exhibitions and entertainment, there is sure to be...

        110+ PHOTOS: Huge photo gallery from Noosa VW Car Show

        premium_icon 110+ PHOTOS: Huge photo gallery from Noosa VW Car Show

        News Beetles, Kombi vans and various other models from decades ago to brand new designs...