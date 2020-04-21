Is Noosa set for some COVID-19 breathing space?

We might be finally getting the better of COVID-19.

We might be finally getting the better of COVID-19.

NOOSA’S COVID-19 business activity “suffocation” may earn a little breathing space soon as the region and the state fights back to reduce to virus infection rate to among the world’s best.

The news overnight could not be better for Noosa which had one of the early outbreaks of coronavirus, with no new daily cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Queensland for the first time since early March.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for an enormous effort and said some restrictions may possibly be eased if encouraging results continue.

The Premier said there remain 275 active cases, with 738 recoveries and six deaths for a total of 1019.

“If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I’m sure that will mean we’ll be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ll still be having people coming back from overseas and we’ve still got people in quarantine and unfortunately we have had some cases of people coming from interstate.

“But from our large population to have zero cases is well done.”

Also yesterday:

With the State Development Minister, the Premier reiterated the Government’s determination to keep Virgin Airlines in business and based in Queensland.

“Queensland wants to keep Virgin’s headquarters here in Queensland and the thousands of jobs that it supports,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

And the Premier said while she was willing to consider any NRL plan for the rugby league season to restart, there had been no official approach.

“Of course we’re open to look at any plan (but) there has been no plan submitted, there have been no phone calls,” she said.

“But in relation to the State of Origin, yes, of course I have spoken to the QRL and as I said from day one, towards the end of the year we would be open to that if the health advice said that we were in the situation to do so.”

CASES

New: 0 Total: 1019 Deaths: 6 Recovered: 738 Active: 275 Tests: 85,870

93 per cent of cases travelled overseas or contacted someone who did.