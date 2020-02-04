Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six sets of twins starting school at the same time! They’re seeing double at this college.
Six sets of twins starting school at the same time! They’re seeing double at this college.
Education

Is this a record for the most twins starting Year 7?

by Brendan O’Malley
4th Feb 2020 6:54 PM

It's not often six sets of twins start Year 7 at one time, but that is the situation this year at Ashgrove's Mt St Michael's College.

They joined 144 other Year 7s on Tuesday last week for their first day of high school.

"As with all students who enter our community, each student is an individual, having her own special character strengths and needs,'' MSM principal, Sharon Volp, said.

Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"Some twins are separated, some stay together … we try to make the best decision to assist each girl to flourish.

"In a moving tradition, the Year 12 students form a guard of honour as Year 7s enter the Sophia Centre for their first assembly.

"A significant milestone for MSM in 2020 is that we have reached our enrolment cap of 900 students.''

Year 7 pastoral leader, Alison Correlia, said teachers loved watching connections between students flourish.

"The bond between twins is one of these special connections,'' she said.

Has your children's school had more sets of twins in the same year? Let us know at:

editorial@westsidenews.com.au

education mt st michaels college school twins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        premium_icon Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        News Sunshine Coast surf lifesavers have voiced their disapproval of people swimming in the Fairy Pools at Noosa’s National Park after a series of dangerous accidents.

        Every day an adventure for Noosa snake catcher

        premium_icon Every day an adventure for Noosa snake catcher

        News 'It was my dream to be able to do snake catching full time.'

        Find out how these small business owners help therapy horses

        premium_icon Find out how these small business owners help therapy horses

        Business This couple is creating a win, win for the environment as the give old timber a new...

        WORST ROADS: Dob in your local bottleneck

        WORST ROADS: Dob in your local bottleneck

        News Red Spot survey wants you to name and shame our worst roads.