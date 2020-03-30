Is this the end of Noosa Council’s Boys Club?

GIRL POWER: Mayor Tony Wellington believes there is an obvious push from Noosa voters that there is currently not enough women in Council.

NOOSA mayor Tony Wellington has noticed a particular focus in this election that could spell the end for a number of male incumbents, including himself.

With just under 60 per cent of the mayoral votes counted, there is less than two per cent separating Cr Wellington (49.35%) and his challenger Clare Stewart (50.65%).

And it's just as tight in the race to pick up one of six councillor positions.

With only 26.07 per cent of votes counted, incumbents Brian Stockwell (7.38%) and Frank Wilkie (7.33%) look safe to secure their seats.

But then we see a number of female candidates in close contention.

Lead by Future Noosa representative Karen Finzel (6.50%) and law graduate Amelia Lorentson (6.37%) who are sitting in third and fourth position.

Then we see Yanni Van Zijl (6.02%) and Karen Cook-Langdon (5.73%) currently sitting just outside the illustrious top six positions.

The current Noosa Council consists of six males and one female in Ingrid Jackson, who incidentally, has not put her hand up for re-election.

While it's still unclear who will be our new Noosa Council, one thing is for sure.

There is an obvious push from the voters that there is currently not enough women in Council and they don't want to see another Noosa Council Boys Club.

It's an assumption that Cr Wellington has also noticed.

"It's quite clear, there is a strong movement toward seeing more women on the Noosa Council," he said.

"That is playing out right across the vote. That's a good thing."

"It looks like Cr Glasgow and Cr Jurisevic may miss out on re-election," Cr Wellington said.

"It might even be myself."

There are still a lot of votes to count before we are introduced to our new Council, but it's clear, Noosa will see a very different team this time around.

"There is a climate and appetite for female representatives," Cr Wellington said.

"That appears to be what's happened."