Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a case of ‘only in Australia’ when a curious kangaroo found its way into a classroom at a Queensland university.
It was a case of ‘only in Australia’ when a curious kangaroo found its way into a classroom at a Queensland university.
Offbeat

Is this the most Aussie thing ever seen in a classroom?

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
16th Sep 2020 6:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A kangaroo with a thirst for knowledge tried to jump the regular entry requirements by inviting himself into a classroom at a regional university.

The adult male eastern grey kangaroo was found in a Rockhampton nursing lab at CQUniversity early on Tuesday morning.

A university spokeswoman said members of the campus security were called and were able to coax the kangaroo back outside before class started.

"The kangaroo is now back outside living its best life on our Rockhampton north campus," she said.

This kangaroo hopped past security and into a room at CQUni in Rockhampton on Tuesday. Picture: Natalie Smithwick
This kangaroo hopped past security and into a room at CQUni in Rockhampton on Tuesday. Picture: Natalie Smithwick

"We have a wide array of wildlife on regional campuses and enjoy sharing our spaces with kangaroos, possums, lizards, birds and even snakes.

"This is the first time a kangaroo has joined us in the classroom though."

The spokeswoman said no staff, students or kangaroos were harmed.


CQuniversity was founded in Rockhampton in 1967 and has undergone several name changes in that time.
The main campus remains in Rockhampton, but there are now also numerous branch campuses around Australia and overseas.

Originally published as Is this the most ussie thing ever seen in a classroom?

kangaroo rockhampton wildlife

Just In

    Man found dead at home

    Man found dead at home
    • 16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        Premium Content Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        News After shelling out $179,237 on oyster restoration a second instalment of $200,000 is due when the project delivers clear results.

        Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        Premium Content Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        News Get out your Speedos. Organisers have confirmed there will be an event held during...

        Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Premium Content Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Crime Three teens charged with arson after destroying car, police allege

        LETTERS: ‘Fast train needed to spur regions’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Fast train needed to spur regions’

        Letters to the Editor It’s clear a fast train service linking regional areas with major capital cities...