Is this the world’s deadliest tourist attraction?

A 28-year-old man jumped to his death at the Grand Canyon Skywalk on Saturday, prompting officials to shut down the tourist attraction.

According to Fox News, the unidentified man climbed over a safety barrier at the Skywalk - a tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation, located outside Grand Canyon National Park - around 4:30pm local time, a spokesman said.

The Skywalk was immediately closed, and recovery efforts to find the man's body began Sunday morning.

Authorities have not identified the man, nor given a reason for why he is believed to have jumped.

Arizona Skywalk, over the Grand Canyon. Picture: Veronica Matheson

The Grand Canyon Skywalk, which opened in 2007, is a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that hovers roughly 70 feet (21 metres) above the canyon, overlooking the Colorado River. The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 and 800 feet (152 and 244 metres).

David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, told USA TODAY, "Moving forward, we will explore whether new policies and more security in addition to our extensive Skywalk safety barriers might be used to make Grand Canyon West even safer than it is today.

Having said that, nearly 10 million guests have visited Grand Canyon West since 2007 and this is the first such incident involving Skywalk in all that time."

Grand Canyon Skywalk viewing platform over the canyon. Picture: Flickr/Ariane Middel

It's unclear how many people have committed suicide at the Grand Canyon, but park spokesman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said about 12 people die at the canyon each year.

Earlier this year the body of a tourist from Hong Kong who died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon while taking photos was recovered by authorities.

A helicopter lifted the man from a spot 1000 feet (305 metres) below near a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona, said Mr Leibowitz. The deceased man's name was not released.

The man, who was reportedly in his 50s, was part of a tour group at Eagle Point, an area known for the Skywalk, the horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that sticks out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

Mr Leibowitz said the man was taking photos when he stumbled and fell.

In September an Australian man died in the Grand Canyon while on holidays in the US.

The man, from Tasmania, was swimming in the Colorado River near Deer Creek Falls when he got into difficulty. He was identified as Kenneth Reece, 77.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health difficulties, reach out to Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636.

This article was first published by Fox News and is republished here with permission.