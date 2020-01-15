Island gathering in Noosa to tackle global challenges

Mentoring talented young thinkers in Noosa is the end game for EarthTech Challenge.

NOOSA’S Makepeace Island will become a major think tank for the culmination of the EarthTech Challenge designed to help solve a range of pressing global problems.

The EarthTech Impact Innovation Summit on Makepeace Island in February will be a highlight of this “social challenge” for young entrepreneurs with a positive vision to “impact the world”.

Organisers said the online event is running until January 24 with entrants submitting ideas to address the 17 United Nations Global Goals.

Already 600 teams from 61 countries have registered, with Australians between 13-29 urged to submit their “innovative solutions with a view to turning ideas into commercial businesses”.

The winners of each of the challenge categories will attend the all expenses paid Makepeace EarthTech 2020 summit.

Leading scientists, investors, non-profits and academics will also convene at the Summit to discuss some of the world’s biggest challenges and the innovation required to solve these issues.

Areas of problem solving include Poverty and Inequality; Food, Water and Health; Climate and Energy; Sustainable Futures and Environment and Biodiversity.

These talented teams will work with experts and cashed-up investors to help take their solution from Makepeace Island to the world.

To date, 50 teams from across Australia have registered and EarthTech co-founder Ant Moorhouse said: “As a country experiencing the catastrophic effects of climate change, we urge young Australians to join the movement and register as part of the EarthTech Challenge.

“We’re looking to identify ideas with real impact on the future of humanity and help turn them into viable businesses that can be implemented at scale.

“We’re amazed by the quality of work that is coming from teams around the world, particularly in the developing world, and this challenge offers young Aussies the chance to compete and engage with teams from every continent in the world to create impact.”

Mr Moorhouse said Australia has a rich history of world-leading environmental and social progress and EarthTech is looking to the next generation of innovators “to drive change for the future”.

The EarthTech Challenge incorporates a six-module bootcamp, practical education and support, along with expert mentoring in business, technology, UX and impact. Participants will submit a video pitch of their solution by​ January 24 and voting for the best ideas will be open to both leading experts and the public.

Fellow organiser Ella Woodborne said: “This is why we have created the EarthTech Challenge. Where anyone seeking to make a positive difference in our world will be supported and have their ideas come to life.

“This is our change to unite, to work together as a team and create change,” she said.

The top teams will be invited to the EarthTech Impact Innovation Summit on Makepeace Island to hone their pitches, secure investment and support youth job creation.

Full details can be found on​ ​www.earthtech.io/challenge