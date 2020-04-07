Qld island’s third shark attack in three months

North West Island where students from Pine River High School clubbed to death swarms of birds, mostly black noddies while on camping trip. Queensland / Islands Travel

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by a shark off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef late yesterday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was flown to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition after what was the third shark attack in the area since December 30.

The man suffered extensive leg injuries in the attack shortly after 5pm.

It is believed he had been on a boat moored off the shore of North West Island.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Rockhampton with critical care paramedics on board.

A paramedic was winched down to the beach and taken to the injured man on a tender vessel. The victim was then winched on to the helicopter alongside the paramedic.

It is the third reported shark attack in the area since December 30.

A nine-year-old girl suffered a bite wound to the back of her leg and puncture wounds to her foot during an attack in January.

She sustained the injuries near North West Island about 5.30pm on January 8 and paramedics at the time said the girl was lucky a registered nurse was in the area and managed to stem the bleeding.

The girl was reportedly swimming when she was attacked by what's believed to have been a lemon shark.

An RACQ LifeFlight helicopter on North West Island after the December attack

That attack came a little more than a week after a 30-year-old man was bitten by a shovelnose shark off the same island on December 30.

The man sustained minor leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

It comes amid a spate of Queensland shark attacks.

In October, two British backpackers were attacked while snorkelling at Hook Island in the Whitsunday Islands. One of the men lost a foot.

In March, a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his thigh when a shark attacked him at Hardy Reef, also in the Whitsunday Islands chain.

It followed a fatal shark attack on Victorian doctor Daniel Christidis, 33, in November 2018, in Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island.

Yesterday's attack comes just months after shark nets and drumlines were redeployed following their removal from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in September last year.

The $5 million program was announced in February following a drop in tourism after the State Government was forced to remove 160 lethal drumlines.

The drumlines did not comply with catch-and-release requirements at the time.

Originally published as Island's third shark attack in three months