It Hastings St’s night of lights

The lighting of the Hastings St Christmas tree last year. It's all set to happen again brighter than ever tonight.

IT’S almost time for one of Noosa’s favourite festive moments – the lighting of the Hastings St Christmas tree tonight.

At 6.30pm the roundabout at the entrance to this famous holiday destination will be shining bright with new hope to match the glows on the many families watching on.

The scene will be set with the Queensland Ballet lead ballerina performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nut Cracker, prior to the magical lighting.

Hastings Street Association’s Emma Hull said this performance is the first in the state, as the Nut Cracker officially launches December 13.

Ms Hull said there will about 120 local students performing on the night featuring the Fierce Dance Studio and the award-winning Sunshine Beach High School choir.

The HSA will have street performers helping weave more Christmas cheer in conjunction with Noosa Alive!

Santa will be on hand to distribute local gingerbread men donated by a local bakery.

“The association has been working over the last six months to upgrade the lighting in the street to 25 per cent more energy efficient lighting and taking into consideration the welfare of the trees to have it completed in time for this event,” Ms Hull said.

“We are really hoping to create the magic of Christmas in our community for all our wonderful residents.”