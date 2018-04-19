It was more than rock and roll

THE Sunshine Coast real estate industry has been shocked and saddened by the sudden death of long-time agent John Bellgrove.

After starting in property with Ken Guy Maroochydore in 1981, John weathered the busts and the boom times of the industry.

Through it all he remained a gentleman who loved people, good house design ... and dancing.

John was an asset to the industry and staunch supporter of the REIQ.

Someone who liked to treat people as he would like to be treated, his career saw three years with Brown Realty before returning to Ken Guy Buderim.

He was like an associate to other agents rather than a competitor and did business the way we hope everyone does.

REIQ Sunshine Coast zone chair Damien Said had a good personal relationship with John.

"It is a sad day for the real estate industry on the Sunshine Coast to lose a true gentleman and a stalwart of Sunshine Coast real estate in John Bellgrove,'' he said.

"I purchased a property myself off John in recent years and we signed the contract on the bonnet of his car and sat and chatted for an hour about all things real estate and more.

"A fortnightly call was a common occurrence from John to just touch base on how things were, how we saw the market and how everyone in the office was travelling.

"He will be greatly missed with a truly genuine, caring personality and warm heart.

"Our love and best wishes go out to his family.''

A man of principle who was prepared to turn his hand at anything, John relied greatly on referrals and his ability to connect people with the type of property they had in mind.

Drawing inspiration equally from the Dalai Lama as well as the Rolling Stones, he went through the property downturn of the '80s and was able to adapt to the changes of the 2000s.

Former REIQ zone chair Lloyd Edwards, who had been a work colleague with John in the 1990s, said he was an institution in Buderim.

"His heart was in the right place. He knew everyone.

"He was from the old school. In an industry where you meet hundreds of people, he remembered them by their first name.

"He loved that connection with people and embraced the REIQ as it gave him a bigger picture.

"His message bank summed him up beautifully, saying 'you have reached the phone of John Bellgrove, I'm either at rock and roll dancing or yoga'.''

Originally from Melbourne, John used to come to the Sunshine Coast as a child on family holidays.

His first home was a Gabriele Poole design in Pacific View Pde, Buderim, but more recently he moved about 300metres away.

He is best remembered for his philosophic approach to the real estate industry: "There's a solution to everything. Real estate is about finding an outcome for buyers and sellers and helping then realise their dreams. Sometimes it takes a while but there is always an answer.''

John died unexpectedly at his home in Buderim on April 12. He was aged 71.

The loved brother of Jill, he was the father and father-in-law of Edward and Anita, Anthony and Juliette, and Richard. He was the loved grandfather of Courtney and Jorja.

A celebration of his life will be held at Gregson & Weight Chapel, 159 Wises Rd, Maroochydore, on Friday, April 20, at 10.30am.