‘Denise wouldn’t have a job if it weren’t for me’

DEPARTING Studio 10 panellist Ita Buttrose has had what she insists will be the last word on her simmering feud with former co-star Denise Drysdale, claiming the fellow media veteran "wouldn't have a job at all" if it weren't for her.

Buttrose finished up with Studio 10 on Wednesday, just hours after her departure from the morning show had been announced. All eyes were on Drysdale during her colleague's final show, given the recent rumours of a feud between the two following last year's much-reported brussels sprout-throwing fight. Drysdale stayed silent on air, while fellow panellists Joe Hildebrand and Sarah Harris showered Buttrose with praise.

Drysdale wasn't so quiet in a candid radio interview yesterday, in which she confirmed the infamous brussels sprout incident had indeed happened - and said she wouldn't miss her departing colleague.

Joe Hildebrand, Sarah Harris, Denise Drysdale and Ita Buttrose on the set of Studio 10. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

"Well there you go," said Buttrose, when asked about Drysdale's comments while chatting with Zoe Marshall and John Caldwell on KIIS's Celeb HQ last night.

"I don't really want to talk about brussels sprout-gate, but I will, just once: It was not just one sprout, it was a BOWL full. I didn't throw any sprouts, I was working," she said.

"This was our Christmas shoot - I was working. That's all I want to say about it because it's a long time ago ... I'm over it. I'm sorry Denise feels like that, but there you go. If it weren't for me, she wouldn't have the job at all."

Asked if she found it odd that Drysdale had spoken so candidly about their working relationship just one day after she'd left the show, Buttrose said: "I can't really comment on Denise's behaviour and I don't really want to. I've really enjoyed being on Studio 10, and there's lots of other people there that are part of the team - and that's about as much as I want to say about anyone's behaviour."

Drysdale had played down 'sprout-gate' in yesterday's interview, putting her behaviour down to a mix of tiredness and champagne consumption.

"Look, I threw that brussels sprout because I'd got up at four in the morning to come in and do the Christmas song. And at about four o'clock in the afternoon, [after] we'd had a couple of champagnes for lunch, I was feeling ... The Christmas party was that night, so I'd had my party in the afternoon!"

And while Buttrose may have thought she got the last word on brussels sprout-gate, Drysdale called in to Kyle and Jackie O this morning to respond to her comments.

"If I'd have known when I threw that ONE brussels sprout in a fit of ratbaggyness ... if I'd have known it was going to get so much publicity, I'd have hurled the turkey," she told the hosts.

Drysdale also conceded that Buttrose's claims she wouldn't have a job if not for her were "probably true".

"She was doing five days a week - when she went to two days a week, that's when I got asked to do the show."

Buttrose's exit follows Jessica Rowe's departure from Studio 10 last month to spend more time with her family - and overnight, Ten announced two new panellists to replace the pair.

Entertainment reporter Angela Bishop and comedian Denise Scott will both join the show as regular panellists from Monday.