Italian festa a feast of creativity, culture

ITALIAN DAY: Noosaville State School's Blair Freibergs as Julius Caesar and Will Holmes in a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

ITALIAN DAY: Noosaville State School's Blair Freibergs as Julius Caesar and Will Holmes in a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

COSTUME creativity reached a new level at this year’s Italian Day festivities with students at Noosaville State School receiving top marks.

From pizza making and bocce playing, Tarrentella dancing to Mona Lisa art, the Italian culture was alive as students participated in activities all while dressed in some of the best costumes the school has ever seen.

It’s no surprise Will Holmes took out one of the prizes for best dressed after he walked into school with a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs on his head.

“Mum saw the idea on the internet,” Will said.

“We made it together, it was fun.”

Even the likes of Julius Caesar and Minerva the Roman Goddess of Wisdom paid a visit.

“I am dressed at the Roman Goddess Minerva, goddess of wisdom, war and school,” Year 4 student Isla Burroughs said.

“I love Italian and I loved the cannoli making.”

ITALIAN DAY: Noosaville State school students Elias Clarke, Isla Burroughs and Choen Farr wore their best Italian-inspired costumes as there learn to cook with Noosa Waterfront chef Simone Zambetti. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

As well as the usual activities students have come to love over the years, this year Italian teacher Maria Sheehan, or Signora Sheehan to the students, organised a special treat.

Noosa Waterfront Restaurant’s sous chef Simone Zambetti visited to make cannoli, a traditional Italian dessert, and perform a gnocchi masterclass.

Cricks Noosa also brought in an Alpha Romeo car and a local member of the Ferrari Car Club drove in her 1969 Fiat Bambino and 80s Magnum pi-style Ferrari.

“It’s getting bigger every year,” Ms Sheehan said.

“It’s important to me to share the culture of Italy, it’s a really beautiful culture and it’s got a lot of history, and the food.”

“We had a really wonderful parade and the Year 4 and 5’s sang a song and then the Year 6’s all got up and sung That’s Amore by Dean Martin and they had hearts and they were so exuberant, it was really beautiful.”

Ms Sheehan said it was wonderful to see all the students involved.

“They were all excited, even the ones who might not love coming to Italian.”

“It’s really important for the kids to connect in a fun way.”