It's a Fab Four Fun Cooran fundraiser

IT'S not often that we have the chance to do something we absolutely love and, at the same time, help people in need. But that is what is happening this Saturday, April 6 at Cooran Hall.

The Sunny Coast Musos Collective is the brainchild of Brett Kelly and was put together in 2018 for two reasons, to have the opportunity to play music everyone loves, and to raise funds for people who desperately need it.

Other real and unexpected bonuses have occurred too. Camaraderie has blossomed between musicians who didn't know each other and rarely got to see each other perform. The opportunity to play in front of full houses who are listening attentively is something that doesn't happen every day. And playing together, helping each other out, and achieving a truly wonderful night of entertainment that also assists our drought-affected farmers is so heart-warming.

It goes to prove that music really is for the soul, as all of these talented musicians are playing these gigs for love, not for money.

The Collective has done two tribute shows in 2018, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. This time it's The Beatles. It's going to be fab.

Food and alcohol available at the venue.

Tickets $20 are now available at trybooking.com.au/BBEAN or, if not sold out, at the door on the night. But be quick. Our last two shows were sold out a week before the events.