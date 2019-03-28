It's a house shaker

Hilton Terrace Tewantin resident Roger Sutcliffe at the pedestrian crossing where 89-year-old Margaret Snowdon was killed on Thursday March 21.

Hilton Terrace Tewantin resident Roger Sutcliffe at the pedestrian crossing where 89-year-old Margaret Snowdon was killed on Thursday March 21. Alan Lander

A TEWANTIN resident says heavy traffic on Hilton Tce, which stretches between Noosaville and Tewantin, "makes my house shake”.

Roger Sutcliffe, whose home is opposite the emerging new shopping centre at the corner of Ernest St, said traffic, both light and heavy, had grown in the five to six years he had lived there and that three fatal crashes had occurred on the road in recent times, including last Thursday's, when 89-year-old Margaret Snowdon died while using a pedestrian crossing on her mobile scooter at the corner of Riverstone Crt.

"You've got the four-wheel drives going to Double Island Point, lots of trucks and traffic,” Mr Sutcliffe said.

"My house shakes when they go past. This is not the correct road (for this traffic). It should go up Goodchap St.

"Last year a pedestrian was killed at the other crossing (outside Noosa Lakes Resort) and a motorcyclist was killed at Goodchap and Hilton Tce about 18 months ago.

"Lots of incidents go unreported when no one gets killed.”

Mr Sutcliffe said the road substrata was unsuitable for heavy traffic "but it must be the quickest way” given so many used the road.

He said pedestrian crossings were "stuffed up”.

"Cars are parked so close, you can't see pedestrians,” he said.

"And there should be more lighting at night.”

Noosa Council's infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said Ms Snowdon's death was subject to a coroner's report and the council would provide police with all necessary information to assist in their investigations and would await any recommendations from the coroner.

He said the crossing was compliant when originally constructed but standards changed over time.

"It's not until existing infrastructure is audited or upgraded that infrastructure is brought up to modern standards and we are in the process of auditing existing coastal pedestrian crossing points,” Mr Billingham said.

The council was currently designing the Hilton Tce corridor upgrade, which would include a new roundabout on the corner of Hilton Tce and Ernest St, he said.

"This should assist traffic flow and act as a traffic- calming measure for the adjacent crossings,” Mr Billingham said.

"We are currently relocating some underground services between Doonella Bridge and Ernest St as part of early works, with further works on that section of road to follow.

"Once this is completed, this should slow traffic between Ernest St and the Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club.”

Mr Billingham said the tragedy would be discussed at the next Traffic Advisory Group meeting with police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.