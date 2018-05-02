It's a million paws for the cause of our RSPCA

RUFFING IT: Having a "great dane" out last year at the Million Paws Walk are a couple of RSPCA Noosa supporters.

FANCY dress frock-ups and lots of glam shockers, all MCed by drag queen Melony Brests.

It's not Noosa's post Mardi Gras party, but a fun celebration of a love of all things canine as part of the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk at the Noosaville Lions Park, Gympie Tce, on Sunday, May 20, with registration from 8am.

This is a 10-ring morning that knows how to go to the dogs in every fun way with adult and junior fancy dress, entries for the owner most like their dog, and a chance for the pooches to prove their special talents.

This includes best trick, the dog with longest tongue; the best sit drop and stay, and best groomed. And while there will be plenty of interest in the champion dog of the day, there's always the chance this could be upstaged by the crowd-pleasing ugliest dog competition.

RSPCA Noosa manager Nicole Cleary loves every minute of this celebration of how walking the dog can be one of the healthiest things we can do in life to keep ourselves and our pooches healthy. These mutual shows of unconditional affection in the park are all part of the RSPCA's flagship fundraiser started 25 years ago.

Statewide more than 50,000 animals pass through RSPCA care centres every year and more than 14,000 are dogs that have been surrendered, abandoned or seized by welfare inspectors. These often need special veterinary and behavioural treatment and all need to be de-sexed and vaccinated before having a chance to find a new home. The money raised enables the Noosa dogs in need to receive daily care, veterinary treatment and hopefully re-homed.