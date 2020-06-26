Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Triplets Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors.
Triplets Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors.
Parenting

First it's twins for mum, now she's given birth to triplets

26th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIPLETS Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors at the Townsville University Hospital.

The boys have been taken care of in the hospital's neonatal unit since their birth on May 5, at 29 weeks, weighing 1260g (Elijah), 1440g (Jaxson) and 1615g (Jett).

Normanton's Alicia Bee, a mum-of-eight, including twins, said the triplets were a shock initially, but helped complete her vision of having a big family.

"I had my twins, a boy and a girl, in March last year and when I found out at my scan that this time around I was having triplets I nearly fell off the bed," she said.

"At first they said, 'it looks like twins' and then it was 'no, there's three in there'.

"I'd like two more children and two more girls would be lovely to balance out my six boys."

Foetal maternal specialist Dr David Watson said that the odds of naturally conceived non-identical triplets were about one in 6000.

Originally published as It's a triple treat of cuteness for one happy family

parenting triplets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.8 million boost for Noosa community infrastructure

        premium_icon $1.8 million boost for Noosa community infrastructure

        News Council has confirmed the list of works which are to be submitted, as part of the State’s COVID-19 Works for Queensland package.

        Police search for alleged skateboard vandal

        premium_icon Police search for alleged skateboard vandal

        News In an act of mindless vandalism, the suspect allegedly used the skateboard to smash...

        Truck crashes into powerlines in Noosaville

        premium_icon Truck crashes into powerlines in Noosaville

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene after a truck crashed into powerlines in Noosaville...

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News QLD border restrictions: What latest spike means for borders