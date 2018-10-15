It's all about the women who ride

CYCLING Australia's She Rides program gets rolling again in Noosa and over 50 other locations around Australia.

The program will help women in the Sunshine Coast regain riding skills, improve their fitness and create a social network of friends in the local community.

Since the program was first piloted in 2014, Cycling Australia have continued to see outstanding results in the behavioural and attitudinal shifts of the women who participate in She Rides. Cycling Australia are thrilled to see the program continue to grow, offering women in over 50 locations all around Australia the opportunity to participate in their spring programs.

The program, which still has registrations available, kicks off in Noosa on October 17 with up to nine local women taking part in the mountain bike program.

Noosa program leader Jan Leverton said she was excited to get going and was looking forward to watching the participants' skills improve every week

"I have loved the fitness and lifestyle benefits that I have gained from cycling so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help other women over the Sunshine Cost start their riding journey,” Jan said.

"She Rides is the product of Cycling Australia's vision to create a national community of women who ride,” Cycling Australia Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Green OAM said.

The 'She Rides' program has already made a huge impact on hundreds of women, with preceding program participants surveyed indicating a 47% increase in their confidence levels with regards to riding on the road, saying they felt they had gained the knowledge and skills to now confidently ride in low traffic conditions at the conclusion of the program.

As well as the benefits and friendships She Rides affords all participants it has had an even bigger impact on the life of Noosa resident, Fiona Bartlett, who was part of the 2014 group.

"I want to say how much we all seemed to gain from this program. It has certainly helped me to build skills and confidence riding and helped me to feel connected to the exciting and adventurous mountain bike community! Each of us had ideas of what we wanted to gain and I believe the program not only provided this but even exceeded our expectations. I am so pleased to have taken part”.

In 2018 and beyond, She Rides will continue to improve the lives of more Australian women through improved fitness in a fun and social environment. Each of the programs will have no more than 18 participants and two leaders, with the Noosa program being even more personalised than that, capped at just 9 participants and 1 leader.

She Rides offers three tiers of programs - She Rides Basics for those who are re-starting their riding journey with the basics, She Rides Confidence for women who have riding skills but are looking to participate for fitness, group riding skills and be part of a social riding community and 'She Rides Together' which is a group riding program to improve fitness, advance riding skills and enjoy riding with others.

For more information on joining the program in Noosa please visit: www.sherides.com.au