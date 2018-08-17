It's an Amber alert - in a good way

CHEERS: Noosa Reef Hotel staffers Allan, Stacey, Graham and Jake raise their glasses to the Noosa Craft Beer Fest.

CHEERS: Noosa Reef Hotel staffers Allan, Stacey, Graham and Jake raise their glasses to the Noosa Craft Beer Fest. Alan Lander

BEER is getting craftier every day.

No longer does Big Brewery rule the roost as hand-made specialist creations crowd the market and tipplers get choosier about their choice of liquid refreshment.

And on Saturday, August 25, you can sample more than 80 beers and ciders at the annual Noosa Craft Beer Festival at Noosa Reef Hotel.

Well, you can try to...

Now in its fourth year, the festival will again quench the thirst of those who want to check out what's happening in the wonderful world of amber fluids.

"This event is for beer enthusiasts and the Noosa community to experience a delightful journey of sipping, sampling and tasting some of the 80 beers, craft beers and ciders from more than 20 brewers, local, national and international, as well as some amazing food from locally sourced suppliers,” hotel manager Stacey Green said.

"It's an interactive event with food and craft beer matching discussions and tastings.

"There is an opportunity to meet the brewers, drink their products and decide which is your brew of choice.

Ms Green said other features of the festival will include celebrity guests, charity raffles, and talks on brewing techniques.

"And there will be plenty of kids' entertainment, too, including face painting and balloon-making.”

The festival runs from 12-6pm. Entry is $5, with $1 from each ticket sold going to PA Breast Cancer Appeal and Sunshine Butterflies.