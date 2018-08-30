It's an oh-so-vogue hair salon

BOUTIQUE hair and beauty with waterfront views.

That is what you are going to get at Studio Vogue Salon, plus so much more.

For young founder and owner, 21-year-old Kyrah Tuton, this is her second salon and somewhere she hopes will attract a young clientele.

"We are a full-service salon and I do want to create that classy, luxurious vibe for people rather than just being a cutting bar or a quick in-and-out sort of thing,” she said.

"They are getting the full service and getting looked after.

"Our business model is brining more modern hair and modern training.”

Ms Tuton closely follows hairdressing work that comes out of Sydney and Melbourne to bring the latest in the industry to Noosa.

"I am trying to bring a more modern vibe to our clients and the area,” she said.

"We are doing more modern and youthful and seamless, natural-looking colours.

"We have the knowledge to get that three to six months of colour out of a client.”

Originally from Rainbow Beach, Ms Tuton has been hairdressing since age 14 and opened her first salon in Gympie in 2016.

"The success kind of came naturally and I sort of got up and said I'm going to do this and make a point of difference,” she said.

Included in that difference is offering a range of beauty treatments, including cosmetic tattooing and injectables, eyelash and hair extensions, spray tanning and occasional make-up.

"We have a specialised team with a beauty therapist,” Ms Tuton said.

"We have an injectable nurse and she does Botox and fillers, she is really trusted with our clients and other professionals.

"We specialise in brow sculpting, tinting and shaping too and we even do feather tattooing.”

Ms Tuton said the team worked hard to give every client that salon experience.

"That is what we pride ourselves in, it is not being a $5 wax-on-wax-off brow bar but that we are getting results for our clients and they get to relax and unwind,” she said.

Located at Noosa Marina, Studio Vogue has been tastefully renovated in blush pink colours with comfortable seats and a modern "colour table” located in the middle of the studio so clients can enjoy the views and socialise while their colour is applied.

"We set ourselves apart with the interior decorations alone, with the lush chairs and couches,” Ms Tuton said.

"And I don't think in Noosa there are many waterfront salons either.”

Studio Vogue is holding a launch event on September 22.

"People can come and check it out and see what we are about,” Ms Tuton said.

The salon also stocks and sells a range of quality hair and beauty products and is open from 9am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

"We do have a lot of services to offer,” Ms Tuton said.