It’s back: ‘Adopt’ a family this Xmas

Scott Bennett with wife Jess Bennett and children Henry, 7 and Sadie, 5, get into the Adopt a Family appeal this Christmas. Picture: Peter Ristevski

It’s coming up to the silly season – the time of the year when we get merry at work Christmas parties and spent too much money on, let’s face it, often questionable Kris Kringle presents for our colleagues.

But it’s also time to pause, appreciate what we have and help those who struggle to make ends meet.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling families.

In 2020 the challenge has been intensified with so many people impacted by job losses, financial stress and isolation from family in the wake of COVID-19 and associated restrictions.

The Daily is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

This campaign has been running for more than 25 years and it’s a tradition we are determined to maintain in what has been an incredibly difficult year.

The Sunshine Coast Daily’s Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

Those who can afford to give a little at this time can have a huge impact on those who are facing a bleak Christmas.

We know that for many these hampers of donated goods and toys are the only taste of Christmas cheer many families will enjoy.

Today the Daily is publishing a list of families the associated charities know are in need of support.

Make a difference this Christmas and find a family to “adopt” HERE

To “adopt” a family contact the charity on the number published with the list of families and register your details.

All hampers are to be delivered to the nominated drop-off points and from there the charities will hand them over to the families in time for Christmas Day. Hampers can contain non-perishable goods, toys suitable for the ages listed. No alcohol or perishable food can be included.

No families will be identified at any stage, however they will be listed by gender and age so adoptees can know just a little about what the family might need (for example the list might include mum, dad, kids aged 10, 8 and 2).