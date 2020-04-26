It’s been an age, but nursing care visits are back on!

NoosaCare residents until recently have been living separated from visits from their loved ones, but scheduled visits have been reintroduced.

HOLLYWOOD legend Humphrey Bogart could not have put it any better than the message board held up by one of the NoosaCare residents forced into social isolation by the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote to her loved ones: “As time goes by we will catch up”

And to seal the deal she drew a smiley face.

Another elderly resident also captures the mood of stoic determination to outlast this viral outbreak threatening the world turning life on its head: “I have gone through a lot in life. We shall get over this disaster! and continue as we always have. Be positive.”

Well the extra upbeat news after weeks of lockdown and painful forced separation of families as visits were off limits in the best interests of these vulnerable aged care residents, is that the doors are again open ... under strict conditions.

NoosaCare looks after 227 residents with 350 staff at the two facilities at Tewantin and Cooroy.

CEO Megan D’Elton said for almost two months of coronavirus alerts, their two highest priorities were the residents’ “health and safety during this whole outbreak” and the staff to “give them some comfort that we’re monitoring who comes and goes on site”.

“Of course everyone misses their loved ones, it’s just about managing the process,” she said.

“We’re all still scared of the possibility of a positive test, every day everyone is very conscious of that,” Ms D’Elton said.

Sending a message of hope for Noosa.

“Their anxiety levels (of staff) are very high because they want to be focussing on our residents, but they also don’t want to be concerned who’s coming and going,” Ms D’Elton said.

She said the visitor screening is therefore being handled personally by management and “key personnel”.

“We closed our sites from the 18th March to all visitors except for compassionate grounds for end of life and palliative care and also on a case by case,” she said.

“A husband may have been on site day to help feed his wife, so we’ve still continued that sort of visiting.

“The majority of families have been quite appreciative of what we’ve done to protect their loved ones.”

Ms D’Elton said this was a decision taken as a partnership with the management board, staff, residents and families.

“We kept them in the loop, they’ve been part of the process the whole time. We conducted surveys with our families and our residents and our staff.”

“Were were reviewing that on a week-by-week basis … about a week and a half ago we decided to start doing scheduled visiting which we are continuing Monday to Friday.

“Families can ring up and make a booking and we’re doing that in a designated area.”

Ms D’Elton said should there be some transmission it is possible to trace the parties involved.

She said naturally there have been some anxious families and they have been managed on “a case by case basis”.

“Our staff are on high alert for any mental deterioration in our residents, we have a tele-health counsellor who has offered her services for free,” she said.

“Out staff have access to the counselling as well.”

There are enrolled nurses on site “24/7” to also keep a track of the residents’ well being and all the activities bar the external resident outings have continued, but have been reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

She said there are also no entertainers coming in as well, however the staff who play instruments or are in bands have been bringing playing impromptu concerts.

“So it’s been quite nice and we’ve had a number of volunteers who said they would continue to come,” she said.

“We’ve ioncreased all the communication tools, Zoom, Skype and phone calls. Any resident who didn’t have a phone, we’ve put one in.

She said more staff have been employed to do on-the-spot cleaning and reception is opened up on the weekend to “try and have some business as usual as best you can”.

A scheduled visit occurs like this: Those with bookings arrive at the onsite community centre Monday, Wednesday or Friday, but on demand there are spots available on Tuesday and Thursday.

There are two visitors allowed every half hour, for 20 minutes “with their loved one”.

“They’re greeted at the door by a booking concierge, she comes down shows them the correct handwashing procedures and takes their temperature and they fill out out a COVID survey to assure us that they have not been in contact direct on indirect with anyone (with coronavirus).

“They’re escorted up and their loved is there waiting for them. We have a table with a clear perspex inbetween so that there’s no temptation to hug and grab and kiss them … everything we cherish and love to do.

“Then they’re escorted back down when they leave to go.”

She said the normal procedure used to be unlimited visits seven days a week - “we never had visiting hours”.

Ms D’Elton said everyone is waiting for the day they return to that free and easy protocol.

These restrictions have been put in place following guidelines set by the Department of Health and Queensland Government, in order to have greater control on the internal environment of NoosaCare, for those that are our most vulnerable.

“We have been busy celebrating Easter, birthdays, even a special 101st birthday at Kabara,” Ms D’Elton said.

“We would like to thank our residents and family members for their patience and support of the restricted visiting protocols we have implemented to protect our community. We would also like to thank our volunteers, for their ongoing support on site and at home.

“Lastly, thank you to our community for your ongoing support of NoosaCare, we will continue to service the community’s needs for a not for profit, community owned, aged care organisation.

“Be kind to each other, follow the restriction guidelines and as a community we will get through this together,” she said.