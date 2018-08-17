It's cup-caking cats and dogs

YUM: Head to the annual Cupcake Day at RSPCA Noosa in Hollett Road.

CALLING all animal lovers.

It's Cupcake Day this weekend at RSPCA Noosa.

Both days, in fact, but who's counting?

The shelter is holding its 2018 Noosa RSPCA Cupcake Day Party, and everyone is invited.

And it's is the sweetest opportunity of the year to raise money for animals in need.

Staffers and volunteers at the shelter have been merrily whisking away with their mixers, concocting a variety of goodies that, once bitten into, will have you lining up for more.

And it's all about raising money for one of the best causes of all - dogs and cats who, through no fault of their own, find themselves seeking shelter until someone can come along and give them another chance to live and enjoy life in a family full of love.

Maybe, just maybe, you will meet an animal who just sweeps you off your feet, and who can bring so much colour, fun and love into your life.

Noosaville manager Nicole Cleary said the event would run across the whole weekend.

"It will be on Saturday and Sunday, during our normal hours of 10am-5pm,” Ms Cleary said.

"Just come along and help us to raise $1000 towards the cause.

"Staff and volunteers have come together to make an array of cupcakes, pup cakes and slices to raise funds.

"The shelter also gets to benefit from visitors coming along and, fingers crossed, maybe adopt a pet as well.”

Ms Cleary said the shelter had an aim to raise $1000 across the weekend.

All the money raised from Cupcake Day will go directly towards helping the abandoned, neglected and surrendered animals around the country that turn to the RSPCA looking for love, safe shelter and a helping hand.

"We are trying to get people to go to the fund-raising page,” Ms Cleary said.

The web address for the page is cupcakeday- qld-2018. everydayhero. com/au/ team-noosa.

Noosa RSPCA has one of the most enviable records in the animal care and re-homing movement, with some of the most dedicated staff you will ever come across.

Last year, it was able to re-home 93 per cent of all its dogs and cats, and quite often it is in the position of being able to take animals from other, overloaded shelters.

Noosa RSPCA is located at Hollett Road, Noosaville.

Alan Lander