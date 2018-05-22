It's down to business, foreshore as council adopts plan

Much valued space has been given some commercial leeway by council.

FOR all bar one commercial activity along the Noosaville foreshore parkland it should be business as usual as Noosa Council looks to seek compliance with its newly adopted land use master plan.

And the failure of the council to support the Waterfront Restaurant's request to serve drinks and canapes on public space next to the restaurant after wedding ceremonies still rankles with Councillor Ingrid Jackson.

"This is a disappointment for wedding couples and a large number of residents, as popping a champagne cork after a ceremony is standard practice and informally takes place all over Noosa Shire wherever weddings are held,” she said.

"When I tabled the Waterfront Restaurant's petition at April's ordinary meeting, it had 3129 signatories. This hardly supports the assertion in the master plan that the community was 'generally opposed''.

"I have consistently advocated that council seek ministerial approval to allow the drinks and canapes a few times a week, but I bow to the majority view so will not be moving an amendment because I know what the result would be.

"I appreciate the master plan sets no limits on the number of wedding ceremonies to be allowed next to the Waterfront Restaurant.”

Cr Jackson said she was pleased to see coffee kiosks allowed on jetties and the council's property manager Clint Irwin said this was in answer to residents' calls to allow the sale of coffee from existing kiosks, provided they are small scale.

"Noosa Waterfront Restaurant requested council support their bid to the State to permit commercial wedding receptions within adjacent parkland. This was not supported, however, wedding ceremonies on that land can continue,” Mr Irwin said.

Council approves around 400 wedding ceremonies a year in Noosa's parks and foreshores and Mr Irwin said these continue to be encouraged.

"Council will also investigate whether it's feasible to install a 'Noosa style' pavilion in Chaplin Park to be used for wedding ceremonies as well as other events,” Mr Irwin said.

Cr Jackson, along with the rest of the councillors, voted for the master plan "because it achieves what residents feel is important - a peaceful, natural foreshore which residents and visitors can enjoy”.

Mr Irwin said: "Residents told us they didn't want to see the foreshore change dramatically. This plan will help ensure this beautiful public asset can be enjoyed not only today but by future generations.”

