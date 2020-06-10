Menu
Beachgoers at Noosa on Australia Day this year. Photo: Lachie Millard
‘It’s excellent’: Tourism operators bounce back post-virus

Eden Boyd
10th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
NOOSA residents are being urged to “have a last look” at the quiet region before tourists return as accommodation providers record a major spike in bookings.

Intrastate travel started in Queensland at the start of the month, providing tourism businesses with a glimmer of hope as the embattled sector fights to remain viable.

PREMIER REVEALS TIME FRAME ON DECISION TO EASE RESTRICTIONS

Accom Noosa director Richard Stephens said the announcement had an immediate positive impact on the operator, with staff experiencing a surge in forward bookings.

“A lot of Queenslanders who may normally go skiing in New Zealand or elsewhere, they’re liking the sound of Noosa for the school holidays,” he said.

“Where we’re running very high occupancy is in the last quarter of the year, but the June/July holidays … for those two weeks, we’re very busy.

“The phones are running off the hook.”

Mr Stephens said it was a great sign business had picked up instantly, believing the quiet months Noosa had experienced due to restrictions were coming to an end.

“That’s what we’re saying to people here in Noosa,” he said.

OUT AND ABOUT: People enjoying their new freedom after lockdown restrictions were eased at Noosa Main Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon
“Have a last look at Noosa the way you’ve had it the last couple of months, because it’s about to change. There are a lot of tourists coming to town for the school holidays.”

Tourists visiting the region provided significant value to the tourism businesses, Mr Stephens said, as visitors spend cash to complete their Noosa bucket list.

“We range from $1200 a night down to about $300, $250 a night for the smaller places, so it’s quite a high spend with us per night,” he said.

“Our average nightly rate sits around the high $300 to $400 a night.

“Food and wine is where our biggest focus always is. They really just love to come up and enjoy our wonderful culinary offerings and wine.”

‘KILLING INDUSTRY’: DESPERATE PLEA TO REOPEN BORDERS

Mr Stephens said Noosa had the opportunity to leverage the state’s borders remaining closed as more Queensland tourists choose the beachside destination to holiday.

“Even during peak COVID, people were still booking in Noosa for later in the year, by just saying ‘Surely, this will be over by September’ for example, so our forward bookings even right through to Australia Day is very strong,” he said.

“I see it bouncing back even better, considering, I would imagine, there’s going to be considerable restrictions on other travel, whether it’s international, cruise boats.

“We really have to put our best back together and make sure these people come back.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily

