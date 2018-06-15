It's exhaustive pollution

NOISE AND FUMES: Pavilion owner Barry Bladon outside his development near the bus stop.

NOISE AND FUMES: Pavilion owner Barry Bladon outside his development near the bus stop. Alan Lander

THE owner of a new retail development at Noosa Junction said noisy, diesel-powered buses are hitting his tenants hard due to pollution.

Barry Bladon, who developed the up-market Pavilion building on Sunshine Beach Rd, said the location of a bus stop at the building's atrium design was polluting the air with smelly, carcinogenic diesel fumes as well as creating ear-shattering noise for his tenants.

And he is disputing the passenger traffic of the stop - and wants it moved.

"Tenants are being affected due to noise pollution from buses,” Mr Bladon said.

"We wrote to council about our concerns for the pollution.

"The stop used to be located outside the cinema complex, where the building is set further back.

"Our building is right on the road.”

Mr Bladon said the council referred him to Translink, which is responsible for the services and bus stop locations.

And he had disputed the passenger numbers which apparently spurred the stop's re-location.

He also said the west-facing stop shelter, which has minimal weather protection, was being relocated in 2016, at the time he was considering buying the site where the Pavilion now sits, however, both the council and Translink insist it was moved in 2013.

"Most passengers shelter in our atrium when it's too hot or when it rains,” Mr Bladon said.

"And Translink provided figures suggesting it was used by 50,000 passengers a year - that's 800 to 900 a week. But we did a survey over two days, one a holiday and one a work-day, and

less than two dozen got on or off.

"It's poorly positioned; older people used to use it when close to the cinema, but they don't any more.

"So the buses sweep in, then take off as there's no passengers except for some schoolchildren in the mornings, leaving all the noise and fumes.”

A Translink spokesperson said the bus stop "was relocated to the current location as part of the Noosa Junction Streetscape project and opened in June of 2013”.

"Council's records also indicate that this stop receives in excess of 50,000 patrons per year,” the spokesperson said.